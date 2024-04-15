Longtime voice of Yankees John Sterling is retiring, effective immediately

Kansas City Royals v New York Yankees NEW YORK, NY - JULY 30: New York Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling emcees the Old Timers Day Ceremony before a game between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The voice synonymous with the New York Yankees is calling it quits.

Longtime radio play-by-play announcer John Sterling is retiring, effective immediately. The Yankees announced his retirement on Monday alongside a statement from Sterling. The team will hold a ceremony honoring Sterling prior to Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

"I am a very blessed human being," Sterling said, via a statement. "I have been able to do what I wanted, broadcasting for 64 years. As a little boy growing up in New York as a Yankees fan, I was able to broadcast the Yankees for 36 years. It's all to my benefit, and I leave very, very happy. I look forward to seeing everyone again on Saturday."

Sterling, 85, has called Yankees games since 1989, a span that includes 5,420 regular season games and 211 playoff games. He was the voice of the Derek Jeter-era Yankees that secured five World Series championships from 1996-2009.

The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reports that he is stepping down to due "health concerns." The specifics of his health concerns weren't noted. Sterling plans to be available to speak with media during his ceremony on Saturday.

In their announcement Monday, the Yankees desc Sterling as "a Goliath of the sports broadcasting world."

