Los Angeles Dodgers select Oregon State QB D.J. Uiagalelei in 20th round of MLB draft

Oregon State Spring Football Game CORVALLIS, OR - APRIL 22: Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei #5 of the Oregon State Beavers warms up before the Oregon State Spring Football Game at Reser Stadium on April 22, 2023 in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

New Oregon State quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei hasn’t played baseball in college but that didn’t stop the Los Angeles Dodgers from taking a flier on him in the 20th round of the 2023 MLB draft on Tuesday.

The former Clemson quarterback was a two-sport star in high school but chose to exclusively focus on football with the Tigers. That decision made his selection by the Dodgers a surprising one when his name popped up on draft trackers as the 610th pick as it seems unlikely that he'll choose baseball over football.

Uiagalelei transferred after the 2022 season to Oregon State after spending three seasons at Clemson. He announced he was transferring from Clemson at the conclusion of the regular season after Cade Klubnik took over and excelled during the Tigers' ACC championship game win. Less than three weeks after he entered the transfer portal, Uiagalelei committed to Oregon State.

Uiagalelei became well-known as a freshman when he had to start two games in place of Trevor Lawrence when Lawrence was sidelined with COVID-19 in 2020. Uiagalelei’s second start came against Notre Dame and he threw for 439 yards and two TDs in a 47-40 overtime loss in South Bend.

That game was the high point of Uiagalelei’s career at Clemson. He struggled in 2021 and threw more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (nine). His stats improved in 2022 but Klubnik proved he was the quarterback of the future for the Tigers late in the season.

Before arriving at Clemson, Uiagalelei was one of the most highly-touted football recruits in the country. He said he wanted to play both football and baseball with the Tigers but wasn’t sure how he’d be able to balance both sports. He had a mid-90s fastball in high school and played

Uiagalelei is the presumptive favorite to start at quarterback for Oregon State in 2023 and it's implausible that he’ll choose to play baseball before playing at least one season of college football with the Beavers. But if he does choose to play baseball in the near future, he will need to sign a contract with the Dodgers this summer for the team to retain his rights.