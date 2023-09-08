Louisville plays nine quarterbacks in blowout win over FCS opponent

Jack Plummer Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer (13) looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Murray State in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) (Timothy D. Easley/AP)

Louisville’s 56-0 win over FCS opponent Murray State on Thursday night wasn’t notable for the final score. The Cardinals entered the game as 43.5-point favorites and covered the spread with their first score of the fourth quarter.

But what Louisville did in that big win is notable. And something that we very likely won’t see at any other point during the 2023 college football season.

All nine quarterbacks on Louisville’s roster saw playing time in the win. Jack Plummer started the game like he did in Week 1 against Georgia Tech and threw for 247 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions before he took a seat in the third quarter. After Plummer left the game, the game of musical chairs at quarterback began.

Brock Domann replaced Plummer with the Cardinals leading 35-0. He completed all four passes on a touchdown drive that extended the lead to 42-0. Evan Conley replaced Domann and led the Cardinals on a TD drive and then former Tennessee QB Harrison Bailey led the Cardinals’ final scoring drive of the game to provide the winning margin.

After that, Pierce Clarkson got a series before Brady Allen, Sam Vaulton, Sam Young and Travis Egan all got a chance to be on the field.

“My father Oscar was mad at me because he wanted to get 10 in,” Louisville coach Jeff Brohm joked after the game. “And I told him that his eligibility had run up … It’s hard to get in nine quarterbacks but we did and it was great to see them play. We played a lot of guys a lot of positions and of course when you’re up on a team you want to get the reserves and backups in as much as you can.”

In addition to nine quarterbacks seeing the field, 10 players had at least one rushing attempt and 12 players had at least one catch including former Auburn and UCF quarterback Joey Gatewood. The sixth-year senior now plays tight end for the Cardinals.

The win pushed Louisville's record to 2-0 ahead of a Week 3 road trip to Indiana.