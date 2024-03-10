Luka Dončić becomes 1st NBA player with 6 straight 30-point triple-doubles in Mavs' win vs. Pistons

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic looks skyward after a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio/AP)

For Luka Dončić, making NBA history is casual feat.

The Dallas Mavericks star became the first NBA player to notch six straight 30-point triple-doubles on Saturday.

He put up 39 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds in the 142-124 win over of the Detroit Pistons, surpassing Los Angeles Clippers guard Russel Westbrook's record of five consecutive 30-point triple-doubles.

Additionally, Dončić is now on a streak of five straight triple-doubles with 35 points or more. Westbrook and NBA legend Oscar Robertson both have three, while fellow Clipper James Harden has two.

Dončić, 25, landed on the bench in the final minutes of Saturday night's win, as his explosion in the second half helped the Mavericks to a comfortable lead.

He tried on a pair of his teammate's sport glasses while he enjoyed the the remainder of the game:

Meanwhile... Luka. 🤓

Kyrie Irving added 21 points and five assists to Dallas' win, while Daniel Gafford and Tim Hardaway Jr. both recorded 17. Derrick Jones Jr. contributed 12 points.

"That just shows what level he's playing on right now," Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said said after the win. "He knows he can score the ball, and he's also able to find his teammates and lastly, he's able to rebound the ball.

Kidd has gotten pretty creative with his praise for Dončić recently. In January, he said the Slovenian star was the Mavericks' best franchise player, adding that he belongs in the GOAT conversation with Michael Jordan.

After Dončić became the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double with 35 or more points in four straight games during a 114-108 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday, Kidd said Dončić is a player "as rare as a Picasso."

Saturday's win marked the Mavericks' second consecutive victory, a positive trend after a three-game losing streak.

For the Pistons, it was the 10th loss in 12 games. Detroit's third-year leader Cade Cunningham had 33 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in the effort, which Ausar Thompson had to exit due to an illness.

Dončić and the Mavericks, who sit at 8th in the Western Conference, are back in action on Monday against the Chicago Bulls.