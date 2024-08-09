Make or break ADPs: 6 players that need to have career years | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

By Matt Harmon,Tera Roberts, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to Football 301

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

To conclude 'rankings week' on the pod we have Yahoo Fantasy's newest member Tera Roberts join Matt Harmon to identify six make or break ADPs in 2024. Harmon and Roberts discuss six players that need to have career years to justify their current ADPs. The two specifically highlight a trio of 3rd year WRs that have major exceptions in 2204 despite rough seasons in 2023:

(2:50) - Make or break ADPs: Who needs to have a career year to justify their ADP?

(6:20) - Raiders RB Zamir White

(17:30) - Falcons WR Drake London

(27:30) - Jets WR Garrett Wilson

(35:00) - Saints WR Chris Olave

(44:25) - Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

(50:00) - Patriots RB Isiah Pacheco

(54:00) - Keys to winning: Identify a 3rd year breakout WR

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!