March Madness: South Carolina outlasts Oregon State, 70–58, for fourth straight Final Four appearance

Oregon State v South Carolina ALBANY, NEW YORK - MARCH 31: Ashlyn Watkins #2 of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on March 31, 2024 in Albany, New York. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

For the fourth consecutive season, South Carolina is in the Women's Final Four. The No. 1 seed Gamecocks improved their season record to 36–0 and returned to the national semifinals with a 70-58 victory over No. 3 Oregon State, who provided a tough matchup to the end.

This is the sixth Final Four for Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley, who has led South Carolina to all of the program's national semifinal appearances during her 16 seasons in Columbia. Staley also made it to three national semifinals during her playing career at Virginia.

Coach Dawn Staley has led South Carolina back to another Final Four!



"I like confetti... God is good!" 🎊🎊🎊 pic.twitter.com/sg0ZUBgfai — Joshua Sánchez (@jnsanchez) March 31, 2024

"That's our team; they're resilent," Staley told ESPN's Holly Rowe. "They deserve it. They worked extremely hard to be where we are. I'm super-proud of them."

South Carolina took a 37-34 lead into halftime despite shooting only 2-for-12 from three-point range. However, 13 offensive rebounds contributed to 18 second chance points to make up for the lack of outside shooting. That dominance of the boards continued in the second half, leading to 22 offensive rebounds and 25 second chance points overall.

Freshman guard Tessa Johnson led the SEC champions with 13 points, while senior Kamilla Cardoso added 12 points and nine rebounds. However, Ashlyn Watkins may have been the difference in the game with her defensive effort. The sophomore forward grabbed 14 rebounds with four blocks to go with her eight points.

The Beavers were handcuffed by foul trouble in the first half with Timea Gardiner compiling three fouls with four minutes remaining in the second quarter. Raegan Beers also got her third just before halftime putting Oregon State in a difficult position on defense.

However, neither player fouled out of the game and still made an impact. Beers led all scorers with 16 points, adding eight rebounds. Gardiner nabbed 12 rebounds to go with her 10 points.

South Carolina awaits the winner of Sunday's N.C. State-Texas matchup in the Final Four, which will begin on Friday in Cleveland.