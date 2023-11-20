Maryland women's basketball team drops out of AP Top 25 for first time since 2010-11

Brenda Frese Maryland head coach Brenda Frese watches action in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State, Monday, Feb. 23, 2015, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Patrick Semansky/AP)

The Maryland women's basketball team dropped out of the The Associated Press's Top 25 for the first time in 13 years.

At 251 consecutive weeks, the Terrapins owned the second-longest active streak behind No. 6 UConn, which has a 657-week streak going. The streak began during the 2010-11 season, and is over now after being a 32-point loss to the Huskies on Thursday, and then a narrow, two-point victory over Syracuse at home.

A 114-76 loss to No. 1 South Carolina last Sunday didn't help the Terps, either.

The Gamecocks, who have been ranked for 209 consecutive weeks, now take over ownership of the second-longest active streak.

And after 36-first place votes, they also remain the unanimous top-ranked team in the poll this week.