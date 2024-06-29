Max Scherzer passes Greg Maddux on MLB's all-time strikeout list, now chasing Justin Verlander

Texas Rangers v Baltimore Orioles BALTIMORE, MD - JUNE 28: Max Scherzer #31 of the Texas Rangers pitches in the second inning during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at the Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Max Scherzer made his second start of the season for the Texas Rangers on Friday night. Facing the Baltimore Orioles, he moved past one of the game's legends on Major League Baseball's all-time strikeout list.

With his strikeout of Ramón Urías in the second inning, Scherzer reached 3,372 for his career and passed Greg Maddux for No. 11 on the all-time rankings. He notched four strikeouts in a 2–1 defeat, giving him 3.375 – 18 behind former teammate Justin Verlander.

With his 3,372nd career K, Max Scherzer passes Greg Maddux for 11th on the all-time strikeout list! pic.twitter.com/5HP2Psm32b — MLB (@MLB) June 28, 2024

Maddux wasn't known as a strikeout pitcher, which feels like a trick that he played on fans throughout his career. Up until this season, he ranked in the top 10 for career strikeouts with 3.371.

Verlander passed Maddux last month for No. 10, putting him behind Walter Johnson's 3,509 in ninth place. But Scherzer is gaining on Verlander, who's currently on the injured list, and might pass his two-time teammate soon. The two of them might spend the rest of their careers battling to leapfrog each other and perhaps approach the top five on the all-time list.

No other active pitchers will likely get close to Verlander and Scherzer. Clayton Kershaw is currently No. 21 with 2,944 strikeouts, Chris Sale is No. 56 with 2,307 and Gerrit Cole is No. 71 with 2,157 Ks.

MLB all-time strikeout list

1. Nolan Ryan — 5,714

2. Randy Johnson — 4,875

3. Roger Clemens — 4,672

4. Steve Carlton — 4,136

5. Bert Blyleven — 3,701

6. Tom Seaver — 3,100%

7. Don Sutton — 3,574

8. Gaylord Perry — 3,534

9. Walter Johnson — 3,509

10. Justin Verlander — 3,393