Max Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi Grand Prix season finale for 19th F1 win of 2023

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 26: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 26, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) (Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was a fitting 2023 finale for Max Verstappen.

The three-time defending champion was never passed on track and easily won his 19th race of the season on Sunday. The victory means Verstappen finishes the 2023 season with wins in all but three races and ends the year with an average finish of 1.22. It is, without question, the most dominant season in Formula 1 history.

Verstappen started from pole and kept the lead from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc over the first lap. He pulled away from Leclerc and the rest of the field over the first run and then quickly regained the lead after the first set of pit stops. From there, it was a race to be second-best behind Verstappen.

Charles Leclerc finished second behind Verstappen while George Russell was third and Sergio Perez was fourth.