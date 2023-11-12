Megan Rapinoe leaves NWSL final, her last game, in tears with early injury

Megan Rapinoe's last professional soccer match ended almost before it began.

Rapinoe exited Saturday's NWSL championship game in the 5th minute after suffering a non-contact injury off the ball.

She left the field limping, and in tears, with her arms around athletic trainers. She hugged Ali Krieger, her longtime friend and teammate — but on Saturday, an opponent — as she walked off.

Megan Rapinoe goes down with an injury less than three minutes into the NWSL Final in her last career game 💔



She receives a standing ovation from Snapdragon Stadium

This is a developing story and will be updated.