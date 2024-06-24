Mets closer Edwin Díaz ejected for sticky substance, faces 10-game ban as rough season continues

New York Mets Edwin Diaz looks out from the dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) (Noah K. Murray/AP)

New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz was ejected before throwing a pitch Sunday after umpires determined he had an illegal sticky substance on his hand.

The embattled right-hander is now facing an automatic 10-game suspension for violating MLB's ban on sticky substances. He has the right to appeal the discipline.

The Mets had brought in Díaz to protect a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the ninth, but second base umpire Brian Walsh didn't like what he saw during the routine hand check when a reliever enters a game. After a tense back-and-forth with Díaz and Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, crew chief Vic Carapazza ejected the pitcher.

One close-up angle clearly showed some sort of substance on Díaz's hand.

Díaz's ejection left Mendoza needing to call in reliever Drew Smith to cover the ninth inning. Smith got the first two outs before allowing a single to Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson. Mendoza then brought in Jake Diekman, who finished the game with a strikeout of Patrick Wisdom.

It might have been Díaz's first ejection of the season, but it's not the first time things have gone badly after he entered the game. The $102 million man holds a 4.70 ERA this season, with four blown saves in 11 opportunities, and has seen himself both demoted from the closer role and placed in the injured list with a shoulder injury.

Since returning from the IL, Díaz had posted three straight scoreless appearances for the first time since April 4, but he's now facing another step backward.

This is Díaz's first season back after missing all of the 2023 season with a torn patellar tendon sustained in the World Baseball Classic. He has only one more season left on his Mets contract after this season, with a salary of $21.5 million, but he holds player options for 2025 and 2026 at $18.5 million each.