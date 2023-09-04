Mets star Pete Alonso makes history with 40th home run, 100th RBI in win over Mariners

Seattle Mariners v New York Mets NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets follows through on his seventh inning home run against the Seattle Mariners at Citi Field on September 03, 2023 in New York City. The Mets defeated the Mariners 6-3. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

New York Mets star Pete Alonso joined an elite Major League Baseball club on Sunday afternoon.

Alonso hit a pair of home runs to lead the Mets past the Seattle Mariners 6-3 in New York on Sunday. His two-run homer in the third inning of that contest marked his 40th this season.

Alonso is now just the fifth player in MLB history to record at least three 40-home run seasons in his first five seasons in the league. Ralph Kiner had four seasons during that span. Eddie Matthews, Ryan Howard and Albert Pujols are the others who have accomplished that feat.

"Kind of mind-baffling," Alonso said of the record, via The Associated Press . "Impressive names. I had no idea."

Alonso, who had an RBI single in the first inning, hit his first home run in the third inning at Citi Field. That put the Mets up 4-0.

He then hit a solo shot to center field for his 41st home run of the season.

Alonso also had four RBI in the win on Sunday, which brought him to 100 on the season. He’s had at least 40 home runs and 100 RBI now in back-to-back campaigns, and he’s now the fourth Mets player in history to have three 100-RBI seasons in his career. Only David Wright, Carlos Beltrán and Darryl Strawberry hit that mark, too.

"Through thick and thin, we know one thing: Pete's going to walk through that door the same guy every day," Mets manager Buck Showalter said, via The Associated Press . "Pleasure to be around. He never has a bad day. He cares about his teammates, cares about the Mets. And to see guys like him have success, it makes it even more enjoyable."

Alonso, who is now in his fifth season in the league, is batting .225 with 41 home runs and 100 RBI. Only Braves first baseman Matt Olson and Angels star Shohei Ohtani have hit more home runs this season in MLB. Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia also has 100 RBI, and Olson leads the league with 113.

Alonso, 28, can be a free agent after next season.

The win on Sunday marked the Mets' third in their last four games and sealed the series win over the AL West-leading Mariners. The Mets trail the Braves by 27.5 games in the NL East. They're seven games back from the final wild card spot in the National League, too.