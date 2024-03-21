Miami women's head coach Katie Meier to retire after 19 seasons with the Hurricanes

Katie Meier FILE - Miami head coach Katie Meier reacts after her team defeated North Carolina State in an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla. Katie Meier, who led Miami to 10 NCAA tournaments and guided the Hurricanes to the Elite Eight last season, announced her retirement from coaching on Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Katie Meier is calling it a career.

The longtime Miami women’s basketball coach announced her retirement from coaching on Thursday, ending a 19-year run with the Hurricanes. She led the Hurricanes to 10 NCAA tournament appearances, including an Elite Eight run last season, and she'll finish as the winningest head coach in program history.

"Nineteen years ago, I was offered my dream job to be the head coach of the University of Miami, and while I have absolutely loved living that dream, it is with a heart full of pride and gratitude that I announce my retirement from coaching," Meier said in a statement . "Miami is an incredibly special place, and my journey here has been an honor and a privilege. Today is a day to celebrate and reflect on the amazing success that was achieved through collaboration with outstanding people."

Meier got her coaching start at Charlotte, where she spent four seasons and won a single Conference USA title before jumping to Miami in 2005. In total, Meier compiled a 441-281 record. She was the Associated Press’ National Coach of the Year in 2011, USA Basketball’s Coach of the Year in 2013 and inducted into Miami’s Hall of Fame in 2017. Meier played at Duke, too, and was the ACC Rookie of the Year in 1986.

Meier will remain with the Hurricanes program as a special adviser and ambassador. The Hurricanes will now search for just their third coach over the past 36 years.

"Her list of accomplishments speaks for itself, but her legacy extends far beyond the court," athletic director Dan Radakovich said. "She has been an incredible ambassador not only for Miami basketball but for the sport of women's basketball and for the University of Miami. We are excited to continue working with Katie as a member of the Hurricanes family."

The Hurricanes went 19-12 this season, and they narrowly missed the NCAA tournament after falling to Virginia Tech in the ACC tournament semifinals.