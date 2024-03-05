Michael Pittman Jr. given franchise tag by Colts, making a weak WR class weaker

Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 16: Michael Pittman Jr. #11 of the Indianapolis Colts walks off the field with an injury in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

If your favorite team has a lot of cap space and issues at wide receiver, free agency might not offer many solutions.

The free agency class at receiver took some major hits this week. Mike Evans was re-signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and then on Tuesday the Indianapolis Colts gave the franchise tag to Michael Pittman Jr.

It's not unexpected that the Colts tagged Pittman. That seemed inevitable. Pittman had 109 catches for 1,152 yards last season despite uneven quarterback play. He is still just 26 years old and one of the building blocks for the Colts.

That leaves good but flawed options like Calvin Ridley and Marquise Brown as the clear top options at receiver for free agency. Teams have bumped up their values on top receivers in recent years, and not many of them become available in free agency.

The Colts weren't going to let Pittman hit free agency. That's bad news for teams looking to fill a need at receiver.