Mike McCarthy survives, to remain Cowboys head coach

Mike McCarthy's past three regular seasons with the Dallas Cowboys all finished with a 12-5 record. That's impressive. The Cowboys' last three postseason trips all ended the same too, with an exit before the conference championship game. That's unimpressive.

Yet, McCarthy will get a shot to run it back for the 2024 season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Cowboys' stunning 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round didn't cost McCarthy his head coaching job in Dallas as he reportedly will remain in his post for a fifth season. McCarthy is 42-25 as Cowboys head coach.

The Cowboys won 12 games, the NFC East and had the No. 2 seed in the NFC, yet those accomplishments are hitched to another first-round playoff exit, which wasn't good enough in many Cowboys fans' eyes. But the only pair of eyes that ultimately matter belong to team owner Jerry Jones, who is doubling down on better for his Cowboys — with McCarthy.

Jones has the reputation of an impatient team owner, but he hasn't lived up to that in many years. He stuck by Jason Garrett longer than most Cowboys fans would have. And he's doing the same with McCarthy. Before Garrett's dismissal after the 2019 season, the last coach Jones fired was Wade Phillips during the 2010 season.

Jones is showing patience after the debacle against the Packers. Dallas came in as the favorite and was down 27-0 late in the second quarter. It was a stunning loss, which Jones called "one of my [biggest] surprises since I've been involved in sport." He said after the game he hadn't thought about McCarthy's future, but he would have been the only one who watched that loss and didn't wonder what would come next.

Every time the Cowboys lose a playoff games, their fans want the coach fired. This loss felt different. Dallas looked unprepared. The Cowboys were totally flat at home, where they were 8-0 during the regular season. All playoff losses are disappointments, but this was a massive letdown.

The Cowboys still haven't been past the divisional round of the playoffs since the 1995 season. Yet Jones is sticking with McCarthy.