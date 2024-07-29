Mock Draft Monday: 10-team dynasty startup league (with Nate Tice) | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Can you smell it? Fantasy football season is HERE and so is another round of Mock Draft Mondays to help you get prepared for the 2024 season. Kicking off a fresh month of mock draft episodes, Matt Harmon is joined by Nate Tice to break down the results of a 10-team dynasty mock draft they participated in with the rest of the Yahoo Fantasy staff last week.

They chat about Nate selecting Justin Jefferson with the first overall pick (and if Bijan Robinson should've been considered there), the ceiling of DeVonta Smith, if Puka Nacua's ADP should be even closer to 1.01, the evenly dispersed arrangement QBs drafted in this mock and a few dynasty sleepers to get hyped on this August.

(1:00) - Why dynasty leagues?

(12:15) - Nate's team & the argument for Justin Jefferson first overall

(24:05) - Matt's team & is Garrett Wilson entering the elite WR tier?

(28:30) - Where did QBs go in this dynasty draft?

(34:20) - Why you should try to win your dynasty league every year

(37:40) - 4th Round WRs: Devonta Smith, Tank Dell, Zay Flowers, George Pickens & Rashee Rice

(49:30) - Should Puka Nacua be drafted higher than his current ADP?

(55:45) - Other sleepers to consider

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts