Monday Night Football: How to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers game tonight

Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Dac Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter of an NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Tonight, Monday Night Football closes out Week 6 of the 2023 season with a can't-miss matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers. Ready to watch some football? Here’s how to watch this week's Monday Night Football game: Cowboys vs. Chargers, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Cowboys at Chargers game:

Date: Monday, Oct. 16

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Dallas Cowboys at LA Chargers

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV

What channel is the Dallas Cowboys vs. LA Chargers game on?

Monday Night Football this week airs on ABC and ESPN. Don't have access to any of those channels? Here's what we recommend for how to watch Monday Night Football this week.

How to watch Cowboys v. Chargers on Monday Night Football:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: