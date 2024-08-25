Napheesa Collier scores 31 for Lynx, besting Caitlin Clark's 23 in 90–80 win over Fever

Indiana Fever v Minnesota Lynx MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 24: Napheesa Collier #24 and Alanna Smith #8 of the Minnesota Lynx celebrate after a play in the first quarter of the game against the Indiana Fever at Target Center on August 24, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

With the Minnesota Lynx retiring Maya Moore's jersey on Saturday night, the home team came out strong and appeared on its way to a blowout win over the Indiana Fever. The Lynx roared out to a 29–16 lead in the first quarter on their way to an 90–80 win.

However, a Fever team that has won seven of its past nine games and is now playing for a WNBA playoff spot fought back and essentially flipped the score in the second quarter, outscoring Minnesota 28–16 to make it a one-point game at halftime. Indiana did close to a 74–71 deficit in the fourth quarter, but the Lynx went on a 12–0 run from there to close the game out.

Napheesa Collier scored a season-high 31 points with five rebounds for Minnesota, her third straight game with 23 or more points. Kayla McBride followed with 19 points and four assists, while Bridget Carleton tallied 16 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. The Lynx improved their record to 23–8, the third-best mark in the WNBA.

The Fever were led by Caitlin Clark's 20 points, along with five rebounds and six assists. Unfortunately, she also had seven turnovers, adding to her league-leading total of 162 (averaging 5.8 per game). Kelsey Mitchell added 18, while Aliyah Boston grabbed 12 rebounds to go with her 10 points.

With the loss, its first since the Olympic break, Indiana dropped to 13–16. But that still has the Fever as the No. 7 seed in the league, which would put them in the playoffs.

The Fever finish off their two-game road trip at the Atlanta Dream on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Up next for the Lynx is a road game at the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.