NASCAR: Austin Dillon's final appeal denied as Richmond win won't get him into the playoffs

NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 - Practice INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 19: Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 SENIX Chevrolet, walks the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 19, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Austin Dillon’s Richmond win officially won’t get him into the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Richard Childress Racing’s final appeal of the penalty assessed to Dillon was denied on Monday by NASCAR’s final appeals officer. Dillon’s win on Aug. 11 qualified him for the playoffs after he wrecked both Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin before the finish line. But NASCAR said days after the race that Dillon’s actions were illegal and stripped him of the playoff berth that came with the win.

Dillon is still officially recognized as the winner of the race.

In a statement, NASCAR’s final appeals officer Bill Mullis said “the data presented today from SMT and IDAS systems indicate that more likely than not a rule violation did occur at Richmond Raceway on 8-11-24 by the No. 3 RCR car on the last lap of the race.”

In its penalty to Dillon, NASCAR had cited its rules allowing itself broad discretion to determine what actions detrimental to racing are. RCR's initial appeal of Dillon's penalty was denied last week.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!