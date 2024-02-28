NBA denies Knicks' protest despite league, ref admitting call was wrong

New York Knicks v Houston Rockets HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 12: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks and Charlie Brown Jr. #44 walk off the court after losing to the Houston Rockets 105-103 at Toyota Center on February 12, 2024 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

It is a universally accepted fact that the officials got it wrong at the end of the game between the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets on Feb. 12.

The Knicks certainly thought the call was wrong. The crew chief admitted the call was wrong. On Wednesday, even the NBA admitted the call was wrong. But not enough to grant the Knicks their protest of the game.

The NBA announced it was denying the protest on the basis of the error being "an error in judgement by game officials" rather than "a misapplication of the official playing rules."

The call in question:

The NBA's full statement:

The NBA today denied the New York Knicks' protest of their 105-103 loss to the Houston Rockets on February 12, 2024.

The Knicks protested the result of the game on the ground that a shooting foul was called incorrectly on the Knicks' Jalen Brunson for making contact with the Rockets' Aaron Holiday during a last-second shot attempt. Under the standard for NBA game protests, New York was required to demonstrate that there was a misapplication of the official playing rules, as opposed to an error in judgment by game officials. Because the foul call at issue reflected an error in judgment, New York did not demonstrate a misapplication of the playing rules, and the extraordinary remedy of upholding a game protest was not warranted.

