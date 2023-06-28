NBA free agency 2023 tracker: Nikola Vučević agrees to 3-year extension with Bulls; latest news, rumors, trades

NBA: FEB 16 Bucks at Bulls CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 16: Chicago Bulls Center Nikola Vucevic (9) looks on during a NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls on February 16, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NBA free agency begins at 6 p.m. ET Friday as teams can start negotiating deals with free agent players. Those deals can become official on July 6. Between Friday and July 6, all deals can be agreed upon but are not a binding agreement between team and player. They become official once the deal is signed on July 6 or later.

A handful of teams have significant cap space, including the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings, while many others have some juggling to do even in order to retain their current players as the new collective bargaining agreement takes effect on Saturday.

Some of the top players to watch during free agency: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Khris Middleton, Draymond Green and Fred VanVleet. Other players could shake up the offseason, such as Damian Lillard's status with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Some moves are already being made as qualifying offers are being extended, along with contract extension and player/team options news. Follow Yahoo Sports for the latest NBA free agency news.

Follow NBA free agency rumors, news, agreements