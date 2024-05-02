NBA playoffs: Kawhi Leonard out for Clippers' crucial Game 6 vs. Mavericks

Los Angeles Clippers v Charlotte Hornets CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 31: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on March 31, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers face playoff elimination in Friday's Game 6 versus the Dallas Mavericks. Kawhi Leonard once again won't be in the Clippers' lineup with their season on the line, according to several reports.

The Mavs hold a 3-2 lead in their first-round NBA playoff series after blowing out the Clippers, 123–93, in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Leonard has only played in Games 2 and 3 of the series while dealing with right knee inflammation. Even when the veteran star has been able to play, he hasn't been effective, scoring a combined 24 points in his two games on 11-for-24 shooting.

Prior to the playoffs, Leonard had been sidelined since March 31, missing the Clippers' final eight regular season games and Game 1 of the series with the Mavericks.

In addition to Leonard, Los Angeles also won't have Terance Mann available. Mann had started the previous five games in the series, averaging 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!