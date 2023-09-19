New "Monday Night Football" intro features cross-genre mashup of Snoop Dogg, Chris Stapleton, Phil Collins

Snoop Dogg And Wiz Khalifa Perform At Golden 1 Center SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 25: Snoop Dogg performs during the "H.S. Reunion Tour" at Golden 1 Center on August 25, 2023 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Long gone are the days of Hank Williams Jr. and his rowdy friends on "Monday Night Football" — for multiple reasons.

The "MNF" into has another new look in 2023 with a mashup to appeal across musical genres. ESPN debuted the new Monday night hype music prior to the first game of a pseudo-double header Monday featuring the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints.

Rap icon Snoop Dogg joined country/Americana artist Chis Stapleton for a take on 70s/80s rocker Phil Collins' iconic "In the Air Tonight." Percussion virtuoso Cindy Blackman filled in for Collins on the drums while Stapleton handled the hook and the guitar.

Check it out here if you missed it.

Williams anchored the intro music for years with an iconic party anthem that "Monday Night Football" and other primetime sports broadcasts have tried and largely failed to recapture. How did ESPN do with their latest iteration?