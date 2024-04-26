NFL Draft: 'All-in' Cowboys trade down with Lions, select Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton

Iowa State v Oklahoma NORMAN, OKLAHOMA - SEPTEMBER 30: Right tackle Tyler Guyton #60 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs onto the field for a game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 50-20. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) (Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys traded down five spots with the Detroit Lions in the NFL Draft on Thursday and selected Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton with the 29th pick.

The Cowboys received Detroit's third-round (No. 73) pick in return and sent a 2025 seventh-round selection back to the Lions.

The Lions used the 24th pick to select Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold in front of a ravenous home Detroit crowd of more than 275,000 fans who packed the streets of downtown Detroit to watch the draft.

For the Cowboys, they add a third-round pick that could be used to address multiple needs while addressing a hole on the offensive line. The Cowboys lost left tackle Tyron Smith and center center center Tyler Biadasz in free agency, and offensive line was their most glaring offseason need. Guyton was a good value at No. 29 and projects as a starter at tackle from Day 1.

Owner Jerry Jones vowed to go "all in" this offseason before engaging in a surprisingly quiet free-agency period. On Thursday, they got their guy and added a third-round pick in the process.

The move allowed the Lions to add one of the most coveted defensive backs in the draft to fill a team need. A former safety who converted to cornerback at Alabama, Arnold is an aggressive athlete who's strong in coverage and as a tackler.

He makes plays at the catch point and is capable of creating turnovers in pass coverage and as a tackler. Arnold joins a young Lions team that just made the franchise's first NFC championship since 1991. He has the ability to make an instant impact and the upside of developing into a No. 1 cornerback.