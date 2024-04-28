NFL Draft grades: Tampa Bay Buccaneers get much-needed help on offense

NFL: APR 26 Buccaneers First Round Draft Pick Pick TAMPA, FL - MAY 12: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 first round pick offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) is flanked by Head Coach Todd Bowles and General Manager Jason Licht during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers First Round Pick Press Conference on April 26, 2024 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Overall Tampa Bay Buccaneers grade: B+

Really solid draft for the Buccaneers. Graham Barton is one of the cleanest prospects in the draft and can play all five positions up front. This is a terrific player to pair with Tristan Wirfs on the offensive line. They also grabbed a solid wide receiver prospect in Jalen McMillan and a quality running back in Bucky Irving. How Chris Braswell and Tykee Smith develop will be important for the overall impact of this draft class, but this is a nice haul for the Buccaneers.

Favorite Pick: Graham Barton, OL, Duke (26th overall)

Barton is a stud. He checks off every box a team could want in a versatile offensive line prospect and comes ready to start Day 1. Not too much to say on this one; it’s a home run prospect at a position of need. It’s never a bad idea to bolster your offensive line.

Least Favorite Pick: Chris Braswell, Edge, Alabama (57th overall)

Braswell is solid, but this felt a bit early for him. Braswell is a jack-of-all-trades edge defender that projects more as a rotational player than a core piece of a pass-rush group. Even then, it can’t hurt to add a well-rounded player like this to your edge group. He offers solid run support and has some experience in coverage.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 26: Graham Barton, OL, DukeRound 2, Pick 57: Chris Braswell, Edge, AlabamaRound 3, Pick 89: Tykee Smith, S, GeorgiaRound 3, Pick 92: Jalen McMillan, WR, WashingtonRound 4, Pick 125: Bucky Irving, RB, OregonRound 6, Pick 220: Elijah Klein, OL, UTEPRound 7, Pick 246: Devin Culp, TE, Washington