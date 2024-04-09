NFL Draft primer: Buccaneers just need to bolster division-winning roster

2023 record: 9-8, won NFC South, lost in divisional round

Draft picks per round

1st Round: No. 262nd Round: No. 573rd Round: No. 893rd Round: No. 92 (from Lions)4th Round: No. 1256th Round: No. 220 (compensatory)7th Round: No. 246

Top needs

CornerbackOffensive lineEDGE

The Bucs traded top corner Carlton Davis to the Lions for picks and didn't sign much more than depth at the position. Longtime center Ryan Jensen retired this offseason, and the Bucs lost starting tackle Aaron Stinnie to the Giants in free agency.

Best first-round fits

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, AlabamaGraham Barton, OL, DukeLaiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Best Day 2 fits

Bralen Trice, EDGE, WashingtonSedrick Van Pran, OL, GeorgiaKamren Kinchens, S, Miami

How they did last draft

The Buccaneers received an A and found a high-upside defensive lineman in Calijah Kancey, along with another potential long-term starter on the offensive line with Cody Mauch. YaYa Diaby, their third round pick, had a very strong rookie year, logging in 7.5 sacks.

Dream fantasy draft pick

After re-signing Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans, the Tampa Bay offense is all about continuity for 2024. They're running things back. Chris Godwin enters an interesting walk year; perhaps his production will spike if the team slides him back into the slot, as expected. Given Evans' age and the uncertain future of Godwin, it won't be surprising if the Buccaneers take a swing at a wide receiver. But more pressing defensive needs — especially in the secondary — will need to be addressed first. — Scott Pianowski