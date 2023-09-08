NFL injury tracker Week 1: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin set to play in opener vs. Cardinals

NFL: Washington Commanders Training Camp Jul 28, 2023; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches a ball after morning practice on day three of Commanders training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports - 21101055 (USA Today Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The NFL is back and anything can happen. "Thursday Night Football" delivered on that promise with the Detroit Lions' major upset over the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. The excitement continues on Sunday, which boasts 14 games as the opening week of the regular season rolls on.

Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise headed into the jam-packed slate.

WR Terry McLaurin to set to play for Commanders

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin was removed from the team's injury report Friday and is good to go for Sunday's matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Ahead of his fifth pro season, McLaurin sustained toe injury during a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens last month. He was dealing with "turf toe," a sprain of the largest joint of your big toe.

While the wideout avoided injury designation, defensive ends Chase Young and James Smith-Williams (oblique injury) are listed as questionable.

Young sustained a stinger (neck/shoulder nerve injury) in the preseason, and head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Friday that Young is set to see a doctor in hopes to be cleared.

Panthers WR DJ Chark out

The Carolina Panthers will be without wide receiver DJ Chark for Sunday's opener against the Atlanta Falcons due to a hamstring injury. The 2018 second-round pick participated in a limited practice Friday but missed the first two days of the week. Unable to get ready in time, he will aim for a Week 2 start.

Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young could be down one more wideout for his regular-season debut, as Adam Thielen is limited by an ankle injury. He sat out of practice on Thursday and is listed as questionable for Sunday.

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III limited

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker's status is unclear for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 22-year-old was limited for Thursday's practice with a groin injury, according to the team's injury report. He sustained the injury during practice on July 27 and didn't return to full capacity until Aug. 17.

Offensive guard Damien Lewis (shoulder), linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee) and linebacker Boye Mafe (illness) are also listed on the Seahawks' injury report. Safety Jamal Adams (knee) and running back Kenny McIntosh (knee/hamstring) also remained out of practice.

Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is still expected to play despite having surgery on his wrist recently.

QB Joe Burrow officially good to go for Bengals

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Joe Burrow will start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. The quarterback, who reportedly signed a massive contract extension Thursday, has been vocal about his desire to take the field after sustaining a calf strain during training camp.

He was reportedly strong in practice all week with no obvious limitations.