NFL report cards: Despite another Super Bowl win, Chiefs once again ranked amongst worst workplaces by players

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet is shown prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Fransisco 49 at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — A poll of 1,706 NFL players once again produced some eyebrow-raising highlights and lowlights for franchises across the league this week, as the NFL Players Association released their second annual club report cards on workplace conditions.

Grading across a band of 11 categories — including a new look into head coach job performance and willingness of owners to invest in facilities — the report cards once again focused an internal light on how players view the workplace inside their franchises. The union once again stressed that the report cards are not perceived to have a correlation to wins and losses on the field, but instead aim to judge the experience of what it's like to work inside each player's respective team.

That said, the report once again provided some predictable grades and continuing anomalies when actually compared to the most and least successful franchises in the NFL. Among them:

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs were ranked 31st overall in a compilation of the weighted categories. The Chiefs scored a D+ or lower in a stunning seven aspects, including treatment of families (D+); Training Room and Team Travel (both Ds); Nutritionist/Dietician, Locker Room and Training Staff (all Fs); and a league-worst score in ownership (F-).

The ownership score was based on a commitment to invest in facilities. According to the NFLPA, players criticized owner Clark Hunt for a failure to renovate the team’s locker room following the 2022 Super Bowl winning season.

The top five tranche of overall scores went to (in order of score) the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars. The bottom five tranche, ranked from 28th to 32nd overall, were the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Chiefs and Washington Commanders.

