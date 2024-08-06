NFL teams that need to have prove-it seasons in 2024 | Football 301

By Nate Tice,Matt Harmon, Yahoo Sports

With Week 1 of NFL preseason action right around the corner, Nate Tice and Matt Harmon share which NFL teams need to have a prove-it season in 2024.

They open up with Level 1 of which teams or players should be the least worried, featuring the Steelers offense, Sean McDermott following a lot of staff turnover, and Sean Payton after completely blowing up the Broncos offense. They move onto Level 2, discussing the teams that are in the most danger of needing to hit the reset button next year. Harmon and Tice dissect the entire underperforming NFC South, Aaron Rodgers coming off of an Achilles injury, and the Jaguars coaching staff needing to maximize Trevor Lawrence. They wrap with Level 3: Threat Level Midnight. This category focuses on Rashod Bateman needing to finally break out, Calvin Ridley after getting a huge contract and two hot seat head coaches.

Harmon and Tice close out the show with a brief thought on the over coverage of Brandon Ayiuk's trade situation.

(2:20) What is the Steelers offensive identity?

(11:45) Can Sean McDermott win with his new defense?

(16:50) What is Sean Payton's vision for the Broncos?

(26:15) The entire NFC South has a lot to prove

(49:30) Is Aaron Rodgers the same QB he once was?

(53:25) What are the Jaguars doing offensively?

(57:30) Will Rashod Bateman ever break out?

(1:01:30) Was Calvin Ridley worth the huge contract?

(1:04:55) Are Nick Sirianni & Mike McCarthy on the hot seat?

(1:11:50) The Brandon Aiyuk trade saga

