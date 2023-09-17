NFL Week 2 early games live tracker: Anthony Richardson knocked out of Texans game with concussion

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 17: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts rushes for a touchdown against M.J. Stewart #29 of the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts are trying to beat the Houston Texans without their star rookie quarterback.

Anthony Richardson scored two early touchdowns in Week 2, but has now been ruled out of the game due to a concussion, per the Colts.

Gardner Minshew is now taking snaps at quarterback instead of Richardson, who scored on runs of 18 and 15 yards in the first quarter, respectively. The concussion reportedly occurred on the second rushing TD, and the Colts lead the Texans 21-10 in their AFC South matchup.

