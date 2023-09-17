NFL Week 2 late games live tracker: Cowboys host Jets looking to start 2-0

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is tackled by New York Jets safety Tony Adams during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) (Michael Ainsworth/AP)

The Dallas Cowboys are off to a good start as they look to open the year 2-0, as Dak Prescott hit Jake Ferguson for a 4-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter. Micah Parsons and the defense, meanwhile, are looking good against the New York Jets, who are starting Zach Wilson in place of Aaron Rodgers after his season-ending Achilles injury Monday night.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports updates you on the latest news, scores and injuries from the late NFL games in Week 2. In addition to Cowboys vs. Jets, the late slate also features the New York Giants vs. the Arizona Cardinals, the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Los Angeles Rams, and the Washington Commanders vs. the Denver Broncos.