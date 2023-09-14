NFL Week 2: What to watch as 2023 season continues

Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons reacts after sacking New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) (Bryan Woolston/AP)

The NFL's 2023 season continues this weekend. Here are the Week 2 games and storylines, as well as how to watch on the NFL+ streaming service, which you can sign up for here. Catch all games in your local market and prime time games during the regular season on NFL+. (All times ET.)

Thursday, Sept. 14

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m.

The Vikings lost their home opener, and are staring at the prospect of an 0-2 start against the defending NFC champions, who didn't look great in Week 1 but still won. Watch this prime time game on NFL+ here.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are looking to avoid starting 0-2 in the AFC North as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens come to town. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.

The Lions were the talk of the NFL after knocking off defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City on the road in their opener, and now they welcome Seattle to Detroit. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Two of the top quarterbacks of the 2023 class square off for the first time as Anthony Richardson leads the Colts against C.J. Stroud and the Texans. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Week 1 was a giant disappointment for Justin Fields and the Bears, and now they face Baker Mayfield and a Bucs team looking to start 2-0. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs aren't going to start 0-2, right? Right? A trip to Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in a playoff rematch will be a tough test. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.

As good as Jordan Love looked in Week 1, the Packers' defense came up big too. They'll have their hands full this week against Atlanta's loaded offense. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

The Bills are disappointed to have started 0-1, especially after Aaron Rodgers went down. Now they welcome the Raiders in their home opener. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.

This is a big season for Brandon Staley as Chargers head coach, and he won't help himself with an 0-2 start if Los Angeles loses Sunday at Tennessee. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

The Rams were one of the biggest surprises in Week 1. What's not surprising? The 49ers looking as good as they did. Should be a tight NFC West battle at SoFi Stadium. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m.

The Giants might have suffered Week 1's worst loss, and their first chance to put it behind them comes against the Cardinals, who nearly pulled an upset in Washington. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

The Jets' Super Bowl hopes appeared to take a major hit when Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles. Their first chance to prove otherwise comes Week 2 at Dallas, which looked great in its season opener. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.

Sean Payton and Russell Wilson started their time together with a loss, and now they host the Commanders in an attempt to get win No. 1. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m.

A healthy Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins were back to their defense-shredding selves in Week 1. Now they visit New England and Bill Belichick's always-tough Patriot defenses. Watch this prime time game on NFL+ here.

Monday, Sept. 11

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 7:15 p.m.

Bryce Young gets another crack at a division opponent as the Panthers host the Saints in the first game of a "Monday Night Football" twin bill. Watch this prime time game on NFL+ here.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m.

The Browns, especially their pass rush, looked great in Week 1. Now they pay a visit to longtime AFC North power Pittsburgh. Watch this prime time game on NFL+ here.