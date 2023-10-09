NHL 2023: How to watch the opening night tripleheader

Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard watches his teammates during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Hockey fans, it's time to get back on the ice! The 2023 NHL season starts up this Tuesday with a light but nevertheless intriguing tripleheader slate. Kicking the night off, the Nashville Predators will play the Tampa Bay Lightning. Then, Connor Bedard makes his regular season debut with the Chicago Blackhawks, hosted by the Pittsburgh Penguins. To close out the evening, The Las Vegas Golden Knights get to raise their first Stanley Cup championship banner when they host the Seattle Kraken in T-Mobile Arena. Ready to tune in? Here's what you need to know about how to watch the NHL season opener in the US (or Canada).

How to watch the NHL season opener:

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 10

Time(s): 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 10:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

When does the 2023 NHL season start?

The National Hockey League’s season opens this Tuesday, Oct. 10 with a must-watch tripleheader.

Who is playing in the NHL season opener?

The 2023 NHL season opens with matchups between the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning, the Chicago Blackhawks and the Pittsburgh Penguins, and to close out the packed evening, the Vegas Golden Knights, raising their first ever Stanley Cup championship banner before playing the Seattle Kraken.

How to watch the NHL tripleheader:

Tuesday night’s opening games will air exclusively on ESPN and stream on ESPN+ in the US. Don’t have ESPN? We recommend streaming the NHL tripleheader games on ESPN+.

How to watch the NHL season opener in Canada:

Tuning in from the Great White North? The opening night of the 2023 NHL season will air in Canada on Sportsnet and stream live on Sportsnet+.

2023 NHL season opener TV schedule:

Oct. 10, All times Eastern

Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning: 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins: 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

Seattle Kraken at Vegas Golden Knights: 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)