No. 12 Utah scores twice in the final 2 minutes to beat Baylor 20-13

No. 12 Utah escaped with a 20-13 win over Baylor on Saturday after scoring two touchdowns in the final two minutes.

QB Nate Johnson tied the game with 1:59 to go on a seven-yard run. Utah elected to go for the game-tying PAT instead of a potential game-winning two-point conversion and got the ball back seconds later after Cole Bishop intercepted Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson on third down.

Jaylon Glover then scored the winning touchdown with 17 seconds to go after Baylor appeared to let him score with under 30 seconds to go. Glover ran more time off the clock before heading into the end zone, but his decision gave Baylor a chance at a score.

And boy, the Bears got a lot closer to scoring than a lot of people imagined. Robertson was able to complete a pass to Hal Presley for 47 yards after Presley got behind the defense and stepped out of bounds with a second left. That gave Baylor one play at the Utah 22 yard-line, but Robertson’s throw toward Ketron Jackson Jr. fell incomplete as Utah DB Miles Battle avoided being called for pass interference.