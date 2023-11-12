No. 5 Washington holds off No. 18 Utah, stays undefeated with 35-28 win

Michael Penix Jr. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. looks to throw against Utah during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

No. 5 Washington continues to find a way.

The Huskies found themselves in a four-quarter battle with No. 18 Utah on Saturday in Seattle but were able to stay undefeated with a hard-fought 35-28 victory.

It wasn’t the prettiest performance from Washington, but UW made the big plays when it mattered to get to 10-0 and inch closer to a berth in the Pac-12 title game and a possible trip to the College Football Playoff.

The Huskies trailed 28-24 at halftime but managed to pitch a second-half shutout, flipping that four-point deficit into a seven-point victory. The UW defense struggled to contain the Utah offense throughout the first half, but the Huskies dominated the second half.

All the while, Michael Penix and the Huskies continued to move the ball on offense. The teams traded punts to open the third quarter before Penix led the Huskies on two scoring drives. UW cut Utah’s lead to 28-27 with a field goal and then went ahead when Penix found Rome Odunze behind the defense for a 33-yard touchdown to put UW ahead 33-28.

ROME ODUNZE DOES IT AGAIN



And what a DART from Michael Penix Jr. to put @UW_Football back on top 🔥 pic.twitter.com/D9ehM1f9wT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

On the next drive, Utah managed to move the ball into Washington territory — until something crazy happened.

Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes was intercepted by Alphonzo Tuputala and Tuputala had a path to the end zone. Barnes was hot in pursuit, but the Washington linebacker was able to speed past Barnes and toward the goal line.

There was one problem, though. He dropped the ball before he entered the end zone, allowing a Utah lineman to fall on the loose ball and return possession to the Utes at their own 1-yard line. It looked like a play that could be costly, but Tuputala’s defensive teammates quickly picked him up.

On the very next play, Tuli Letuligasenoa and Carson Bruener leaked into the backfield and brought down Utah’s Ja’Quinden Jackson for a safety, increasing the Washington lead to 35-28 with 24 seconds left in the third quarter.

AND NOW A SAFETY??



WHAT IS HAPPENING? pic.twitter.com/9LA0HemGgC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

From there, Washington just tried to hold on. It looked like UW would be able to put the finishing touches on a win when they embarked on a 12-play drive deep into Utah territory, taking up much of the fourth-quarter clock in the process.

However, a 32-yard field goal try that would have given the Huskies a 10-point lead with under two minutes to play was blocked. With the score still 35-28, Utah suddenly had a chance.

But the Huskies’ defense would not let up. Utah didn’t gain a single yard and the victory was sealed with an interception on fourth down. That finally allowed Washington to run out the clock and close out the win.