Odell Beckham Jr. sidelined with ankle injury vs. Bengals in second game with Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, center, breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., left, as tight end Mark Andrews (89) gets in on the play during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/AP)

Odell Beckham Jr. was ruled out with an ankle injury on Sunday in his second game with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens ruled Beckham out after halftime of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It's not clear when he sustained the injury. Beckham tallied three catches for 29 yards before exiting the game.

The Ravens didn't designate which ankle Beckham injured or the severity. Beckham suffered a fractured left ankle in 2017 that included ligament damage. The injury required surgery and ended his season. He joined the Ravens in the offseason after missing the 2022 season with a torn ACL sustained in Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham, 30, is part of revamped Ravens receiving corps under first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken that also features rookie Zay Flowers and third-year pro Rashod Batemen, both first-round picks. Beckham caught three passes for 37 yards in his Ravens debut as Baltimore beat the Houston Texans in Week 2.

It's not clear how long Beckham will be sidelined. The Ravens will look more to Flowers, Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews in his absence. Beckham's injury takes place a week after the Ravens lost starting running back J.K. Dobbins for the season because of an Achilles tendon injury.