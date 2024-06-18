Olympics: Scheffler, McIlroy, Rahm lead field of men's golf medal contenders

Golf - Olympics: Day 9 KAWAGOE, JAPAN - AUGUST 01: Xander Schauffele of Team United States celebrates with the gold medal during the medal ceremony after the final round of the Men's Individual Stroke Play on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kasumigaseki Country Club on August 01, 2021 in Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images) (Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are among the notable names who have made the full 60-man Olympic field, announced Tuesday morning.

Xander Schauffele, who won the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is also a part of the field. The other two American participants are Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark. Since the Olympic qualifying formula is based on the Official World Golf Rankings, Bryson DeChambeau — who plays on the non-OWGR-tracked LIV Golf tour — won't be part of the team.

The two-year qualification period for the men’s golf competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has concluded with today’s publication of the final men’s Olympic Golf Rankings.



📰 https://t.co/1jJ3oCSpfU#OlympicGolf | @Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/9e58lUH8sY — Olympic Golf (@OlympicGolf) June 18, 2024

Names familiar to golf fans dot the entire field, from recent U.S. Open leader Ludvig Åberg to defending Tour Championship winner Viktor Hovland to 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama. The top of the field includes the top 15 ranked players, which is why the United States has four players — the upper limit for any country. The remaining 45 players were awarded at-large bids, with a two-player limit for each country. The women's field will be announced after the June 24 qualification cutoff.

The Olympic golf format will be a familiar one: four days of stroke play at Le Golf National outside Paris, the site of the 2018 Ryder Cup and a thunderous European victory. The men's tournament will run from Aug. 1 to 4, while the women's tournament will run Aug. 10 to 13.