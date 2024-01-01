One bad call decided the NFC East? Playoff clinchers, David Tepper throws a drink | Sunday Night Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap an absolutely bonkers Week 17 of NFL action. The dynamic duo start off by highlighting some of the more intriguing games from the weekend, including the massive officiating blunder on Saturday night that potentially decided the NFC East in favor of the Dallas Cowboys, the Baltimore Ravens' dominating victory over the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles' tragic meltdown at the end of this season culminating in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The duo also address David Tepper throwing a drink on a Jacksonville Jaguars fan during the Carolina Panthers' loss, and Fitz and Frank discuss what's a suitable punishment for an NFL owner – who should be held to an even higher standard than players and coaches.

Later, Fitz and Frank discuss each and every game from the Sunday slate, as they go back and forth on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Mason Rudolph impressing, the Chicago Bears and what to do with Justin Fields, the Denver Broncos' first game without Russell Wilson and much more.

1:10 - Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys

12:05 - Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens

20:20 - Arizona Cardinals @ Philadelphia Eagles

27:45 - Carolina Panthers @ Jacksonville jaguars

34:05 - Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans

35:55 - Las Vegas Raiders @ Indianapolis Colts

37:45 - New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills

39:20 - New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

41:05 - Atlanta Falcons @ Chicago Bears

44:35 - Los Angeles Rams @ New York Giants

46:50 - San Francisco 49ers @ Washington Commanders

47:55 - Pittsburgh Steelers @ Seattle Seahawks

51:20 - Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos

54:40 - Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs

57:55 - Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."