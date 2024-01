Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after being injured during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in the second quarter of Monday night's victory against the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Haliburton is reportedly expected to be reevaluated in two weeks.

Check back soon for more details.