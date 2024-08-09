Paris 2024: 16-year-old Quincy Wilson says he 'wasn't 100% myself' in Olympic debut

Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14 PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 09: Quincy Wilson of Team United States competes in the Men's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

SAINT-DENIS, France — Hands on his hips, eyes trained down track, Quincy Wilson swayed back and forth in front of his block, taking deep, calming breaths.

The 16-year-old was seconds from making history by running the opening leg for the U.S. in Friday morning’s men’s 4x400-meter relay prelims. American men have been competing in track and field at the Olympics for 128 years, but never before has there been anyone younger than Wilson.

Though Wilson kept pace with his competitors for the first half of his lap, he didn’t look anything like the teenaged phenom who took the U.S. Olympic Trials by storm earlier this summer with three successive sub-45-second times. Wilson faded in the final 150 meters of his leg, handing over the baton in last place, more than three seconds behind the leaders.

Credit Wilson’s experienced teammates for not panicking and turning a potential disaster into a learning experience. Vernon Norwood, Bryce Deadmon and Christopher Bailey each ran strong legs, Bailey passing Japan’s Kentaro Sato on the final straightaway to secure third place and ensure that the U.S. would advance to Saturday’s final.

“I know I had a great three legs behind me,” Wilson said. “If it was just myself, we’d be in last place, but these guys came out there and gave it their all. From first all the way to fourth leg, they ran their hearts out.”

Wilson ran a split of 47.27 seconds, second slowest of any of the 32 runners who participated in the Friday's first preliminary heat. Norwood, Deadmon and Bailey each had splits that were at least three seconds faster.

When asked about his own performance, Wilson admitted he “wasn’t 100% myself.” He declined to explain further, only saying, “There’s a lot of different things, but I’d rather not answer.”

The 5-foot-9 Wilson is the world’s 11th-fastest man in the 400 meters this year and the fourth-fastest American, remarkable considering the strength and endurance his chosen event requires. He earned his spot in the American relay pool not only by dominating high school opponents but by proving himself against men as much as twice his age.

It started with his scintillating performance during the rounds at U.S. Olympic Trials. Then a few weeks later, he set a new personal best and lowered his Under-18 world record to a blazing 44.20 seconds.

While Wilson was in form before arriving in Paris, it’s possible the long high school season might have taken a toll on his legs. Wilson was competing in meets months before most pros start their season.

The uncertainty of whether he would run in Paris also couldn’t have helped. The U.S. coaches didn’t select him to be part of the mixed 4x400-meter relay team last weekend and only informed him on Thursday morning that he’d be running in the men’s 4x400 prelims.

Before they walked onto Stade de France’s purple track, Norwood pulled Wilson aside and told him to embrace the moment.

“You belong here,” Norwood told the 16-year-old. “This is the Olympics. Nobody in this world is getting this opportunity, so make the most of it.”

When he was waiting to grab the baton from Wilson, Norwood had to remind himself to refocus.

“Honestly, I was kind of in the moment,” Norwood said, “because I’m watching a 16-year-old running in the Olympics.”

Whether Wilson will also run in Saturday’s final is uncertain at best for now. Countries often alter their lineups between prelims and finals, and the U.S. is likely to try to find room for 400 meters gold medalist Quincy Hall and 400 hurdles medal contender Rai Benjamin.

Wilson described his overall Olympic experience as “amazing.” He hopes that Friday’s race is a learning experience that can benefit him in the future.

Said Wilson, “It’s just going to be motivation for me, to come back and give my team a better chance.”