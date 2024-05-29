Paris Olympics: Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade to serve as Team USA men's basketball analyst for NBC

WNBA: MAY 25 Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky CHICAGO, IL - MAY 25: Gabrielle Union, left, Kaavia Wade,middle, Dwyane Wade, right, pose for a photo during he first half of a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun and the Chicago Sky on May 25, 2024 at Wintrust Arena on in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dwyane Wade is headed to Paris.

The longtime Miami Heat star and basketball Hall of Famer is set to serve as an analyst for Team USA's men's basketball team for NBC throughout the upcoming Olympics in Paris, the network announced on Wednesday.

Wade will work alongside play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle, who will work both the men’s and women’s games throughout the Olympics. LaChina Robinson will serve as the analyst for the women’s competition.

"I'm thrilled to join NBC Sports as a commentator for Team USA men's basketball games," Wade said in a statement. "The Olympics are the world's greatest sporting competition with elite athletes competing at the highest level on the world's largest stage. I have tremendous pride when I look back at my time competing as an Olympic athlete. I have the utmost respect for these players and their commitment to greatness. It will be an honor to witness their journey in person and share this special experience with viewers while we unite to celebrate their pursuit of the gold."

Wade has had experience in the broadcast booth before. He worked as a studio analyst for TNT briefly after he retired in 2019, though he’s since joined the Utah Jazz ownership and has left the network. Wade played in the league for 16 seasons, almost all of them with the Heat, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.

Wade also competed for Team USA several times in the past, and he won a gold medal in 2008 on the “Redeem Team” in the Beijing Olympics. He won a bronze medal in 2004, too.”

"It is a challenge for me. I am in a space where I am always in these certain challenges," Wade told USA Today of his new gig. "You want to make sure that any door you want to walk through, if you put the work in, it will open for you ... For those three weeks in France, I'm locking in."

The Opening Ceremony for the Paris Olympics is set for July 26. The men’s basketball tournament will start on July 27. Team USA will open play on July 28 against Serbia. South Sudan and another team who has yet to qualify are also set to play in Group C.