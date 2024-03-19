Pass or Fail: Houston Texans show off new road uniforms after Reddit leak

Green Bay Packers v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 25: A detail view of the Houston Texans logo prior to the game between the Houston Texans and the Green Bay Packers at NRG Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) (Logan Riely/Getty Images)

What is a team to do when its new road uniforms leak out on to the Internet before they're ready to be officially unveiled?

Well, if you're the Houston Texans, your CEO and Chairman takes it upon himself to post a better photo showing off the new threads, which the team will wear beginning next season.

Cal McNair made a post on the Reddit Texans message board with the caption "Leaked pic? How about a real photo of Nico and Tank!? Way more to come in April!" with wide receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell wearing one of the team's 2024 uniform combinations featuring "Liberty White" white jerseys and "Deep Steel Blue" pants.

The Texans are planning on a full reveal of their uniforms in April during the week of the 2024 NFL Draft. For now, we can see there will be a new number font and a new design on the shoulders. Some Internet sleuths zoomed in the reflection and it appears there will be striping on the side of the pants.

Missing from this photo, but will be in other uniform combinations the Texans plan to wear will be H-Town Blue, the Houston Oilers' shade of blue. Texans TV host Drew Dougherty said in a mailbag in January that the color will find its way into "some" of their four uniform combinations in 2024.

So what do you think about the Texans' new look?

Pass or Fail: Houston Texans new 2024 road uniforms