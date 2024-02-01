Patriots announce Jerod Mayo's coordinators including hiring of OC Alex Van Pelt from Browns

Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 01: Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 1, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots announced Thursday that they've hired Alex Van Pelt as their offensive coordinator on head coach Jerod Mayo's staff.

They made the announcement alongside confirmation that they've hired DeMarcus Covington as defensive coordinator and Jeremy Springer to run special teams, confirming earlier reports.

Van Pelt joins the Patriots from the Cleveland Browns, with whom he spent the last four seasons as offensive coordinator under head coach Kevin Stefanski.