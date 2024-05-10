Paul Skenes has arrived, Ippei pleads guilty, Rangers weird trade & baseball pranks

Get pumped Pittsburgh Pirates fans, Paul Skenes is on his way to PNC Park.

After it was announced on Wednesday, the number one overall pick of the 2023 MLB Draft will make his first start for the club on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs. After dominating in the minors in less than half a full season, the powerful righty has proven that he’s ready for the show.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman get fans hyped up for baseball's number three overall prospect, dishing what kind of player Skenes is, the comparisons to him and former Washington Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg's MLB debut and why when you watch him pitch, there's something noticeably special about him.

Also on this episode, the guys discuss Shohei Ohtani’s former translator Ippei Mizuhara pleading guilty to authorities, a strange trade that the Texas Rangers just made and why the ridiculous Mason Miller trade calls are starting to get louder.

Closing out the show, Jake & Jordan give their Good, Bad and Uggla for this week, which include the Tampa Bay Rays pranking one of their rookies, the Los Angeles Angels questionable roster construction and Derek Thomas ranking as the best home plate umpire this season. We also get a quick peek of what Jake and Jordan are looking forward to in baseball this weekend.

0:50 - Paul Skenes will start this weekend for Pittsburgh

19:46 - Ohtani-Ippei gambling scandal update

24:17 - Texas Rangers make a trade

28:14 - Mason Miller on the move?

30:56 - The Good

35:08 - The Bad

42:20 - The Uggla

46:53 - Weekend preview

47:57 - Jake glasses update

