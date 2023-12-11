The Playlist: Week 8 fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups and lineup advice

New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 27: Isaiah Hartenstein #55 of the New York Knicks reacts after hitting a basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter at State Farm Arena on October 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Who's in my rotation: players to pick up on waivers that are less than 50% rostered in Yahoo leagues

Must-add in all leagues

Isaiah Hartenstein - C, New York Knicks (16% rostered)

News just dropped that Mitchell Robinson will have ankle surgery and will be re-evaluated in 8-10 weeks. Thus, making Hartenstein a must-add in all formats.

Hartenstein's numbers without Robinson in the lineup (as a member of the Knicks) haven't been great — but a low-end double-double isn't out of the question. His stocks and assists from the center position make him more appealing, and he should get 25-28 minutes per game (and possibly more) with Robinson facing an extended absence.

Priority streaming options

Patrick Williams - PF, Chicago Bulls (45% rostered)

He was listed as a short-term add last week, but he's getting bumped to preferred stream because of his play without Zach LaVine on the floor.

His numbers are better — in his last five games without LaVine, he's averaging 12.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 threes, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks across 33 minutes. He's noticeably more aggressive offensively whenever one of LaVine or DeMar DeRozan doesn't play, so continue to start him, as LaVine is expected to miss at least one month of action.

Eric Gordon - SG/SF, Phoenix Suns (46% rostered)

Gordon's is a reliable asset in category leagues, ranking 70th in per-game value this season. Grayson Allen (groin) and Kevin Durant (ankle) are dealing with injuries, so the Suns will need Gordon's scoring while Bradley Beal (back) inches closer to returning. Gordon's been efficient, hitting threes at a high clip and has low-key been a solid source of stocks — swiping over a steal per game with six over his past two games.

Killian Hayes - PG/SG Detroit Pistons (29% rostered)

Hayes has been the "playmaker" Monty Williams is choosing to run with Cade Cunningham in the Pistons' backcourt, mainly because he doesn't turnover the ball much (1.0 turnovers per game this season). Having Hayes with the starters also allows Cunningham to play more off-ball and lighten his load offensively.

I prefer Hayes in points leagues than category leagues, but he's been productive in both formats. Over his last five games, he's posted a solid 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.4 threes and 1.2 steals. I'd keep streaming him as long as he's starting and playing in the high 20s and low 30s.

Short-term streamable options for Week 8

Nick Richards - C, Charlotte Hornets (14% rostered)

Looking for rebounds and blocks on the wire? Look no further than Richards. Mark Williams is dealing with a back injury, so the additional minutes should go a long way. When playing at least 20-29 minutes in his career, Richards' averaged 11.6 points and 9.1 rebounds with 1.2 stocks and strong shooting splits. Give him a look for as long as Williams is day-to-day.

Derrick Jones Jr. - SF, Dallas Mavericks (23% rostered)

DJJ is widely available, and over the past two weeks, he's been 42nd in category leagues while averaging 28 fantasy points per game. The athletic and high-flying wingman has recently showcased another element to his game: pulling it from three! Per Cleaning the Glass, 55% of his shot attempts this season have come from beyond the arc. And he's hitting them at nearly a 40% clip. With all the injuries in Dallas, he's making the most of his opportunity and is in for a big Week 8 performance with his scoring and stocks.

Matisse Thybulle - SG/SF, Portland Trail Blazers (16% rostered)

Speaking of stocks, Mathief has been ripping off opponents recently, averaging 3.6 steals + blocks over his last three games without Jerami Grant (concussion) in the lineup. Thanks to his defense, Thybulle's been a top-80 player over the past month, but he's also hit at least two threes in four straight games.

Grant's been ruled out for Monday, making Thybulle a worthwhile streaming option to start the week. Just know that Portland's next game is Thursday, so there's plenty of time for Grant to rejoin the team by then.

Caleb Martin - SG/SF, Miami Heat (31% rostered)

The Heat are still battling injuries, and Martin's been stepping up and filling the stat sheet in the process, averaging 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, two threes and shooting over 51% from the field over his last five contests. Haywood Highsmith and Tyler Herro have been ruled out on Monday, so he'll continue to play 30+ minutes for the Heat.

Kelly Olynyk - PF/C, Utah Jazz (20% rostered)

I'd be looking for the rapping center out of Utah to have an expanded role with Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) and Walker Kessler (foot) out to begin the week. The Jazz play four games in Week 8, including a back-to-back set on Wednesday and Thursday, so I'm expecting Markkanen or Kessler to miss at least one of those games in addition to Monday, given their recent injury woes.

Olynyk was on a minutes cap (18 minutes) for Friday's loss to the Clippers, but with such a thin frontcourt, expect him to get plenty of minutes. I prefer him to Ömer Yurtseven because he provides more cross-categorical numbers.

Dante Exum - PG, Dallas Mavericks (18% rostered)

The fifth pick of the 2014 NBA Draft was considered a bust, yet, young players often need time to grow. Exum found new life in Dallas, starting the past two games after injuries to Grant Williams (knee) and Josh Green (elbow). Kyrie Irving's latest heel injury leaves the Mavs needing another ball-handler, and Exum can fill the void. He's posted at least seven assists and six rebounds in his last two contests, and with the Mavs playing a back-to-back set on Monday and Tuesday, one transaction could net some solid production.

Other streaming options in shallow leagues for Week 8:

Tim Hardaway Jr.- SG/SF, Dallas Mavericks (49%)

Santi Aldama - PF/C, Memphis Grizzlies (45%)

Kyle Lowry - PG - Miami Heat (46%)

Keyonte George - PG/SG, Utah Jazz (43%)

Other streaming options in deep leagues for Week 8:

Alex Caruso - PG/SG, Chicago Bulls (37%)

Dario Saric – PF/C, Golden State Warriors (35%)

Orlando Robinson - C, Miami Heat (22%)

Royce O'Neale - SG/SF, Brooklyn Nets (16%)

Ömer Yurtseven - C, Utah Jazz (4%)

Rotation notes

Hornets G LaMelo Ball (ankle) will be re-evaluated in another week

The play: No moves here, but fantasy managers should be happy to hear that he's doing individual drills and getting re-evaluated next week. Although, he should probably be more keen on wearing ankle braces, just sayin'.

Pistons C Jalen Duren (ankle) to miss at least a couple of weeks

The play: The second-year pro was off to a great start, but he can't seem to shake the ankle injuries. If he's available, Isaiah Stewart is the preferred add over Marvin Bagley III and James Wiseman. Bagley got hurt on Friday, and James Wiseman, well… it's James Wiseman. Roll with Beef Stew because he's a competent defender who can also rebound and stretch the floor.

Suns G Bradley Beal (back) is expected to return on Tuesday

The play: The positive report from Shams Charania did have a caveat of "barring any setbacks" but fantasy managers have to feel confident about Beal's status. So keep him in IR until Tuesday and if he's good to go, play him. However, given what we know about his nagging back injury, I'd look to trade him after a few strong outings.

Timberwolves F Jaden McDaniels (ankle) upgraded to questionable on Monday

The play: I'm sitting this one out. McDaniels is likely on waivers for anyone who didn't feel it necessary to hold onto him. Still, after calling him a breakout earlier in the preseason, I'm willing to say it's not happening (this year, at least). Before getting injured, he ranked 195 in per-game value in category leagues and 244 in points leagues. His stocks are down, and he's not really doing much else but scoring 10 points a game. He's mid, and his eventual return likely reduces any appeal for Kyle Anderson.

Schedule notes

Plenty of streaming opportunities this week! Focus on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

The Celtics and Warriors are the only teams to play on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday

Drop fringe Magic players after Monday because they don't play again until Friday

The Sixers' schedule is cake: Wizards, Pistons (2x) and Hornets. Fantasy gold.

Daily Games Played:

Monday: 13

Tuesday: 5

Wednesday: 9

Thursday: 7

Friday: 8

Saturday: 10

Sunday: 5

24 teams play four games: 76ers, Bucks, Bulls, Cavaliers, Celtics, Clippers, Hawks, Heat, Hornets, Jazz, Kings, Knicks, Mavericks, Nets, Nuggets, Pacers, Pelicans, Pistons, Rockets, Spurs, Suns, Trail Blazers, Warriors and Wizards

Six teams play three games: Grizzlies, Lakers, Magic, Raptors, Thunder and Timberwolves

Teams with back-to-backs:

Monday/Tuesday: Bulls, Cavaliers, Clippers, Kings, Mavericks and Nuggets

Tuesday/Wednesday: Lakers and Suns

Wednesday/Thursday: Heat, Jazz and Nets

Thursday/Friday: Celtics

Friday/Saturday: 76ers, Hawks, Hornets, Knicks, Pacers, Pistons and Wizards

Saturday/Sunday: Bucks, Trail Blazers and Warriors