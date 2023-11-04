Police recover and return some items stolen from Colorado locker room during UCLA game

Colorado v UCLA PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on prior to a game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Some of the Colorado players who had items stolen from the team's locker room during the Buffaloes' game at UCLA have received their items back.

Pasadena police said they executed search warrants after investigating the theft allegations of jewelry and other valuables and that the suspects are juveniles. No ages or names of anyone accused have been released.

"Search warrants were executed, and additional information will be provided soon as the investigation progresses," police said in a statement.

Investigators said several of the stolen items have been returned to the Colorado players but other items are still missing. Police continue to conduct interviews, review video and assess what items were reported gone.

"The Pasadena Police Department would like to thank those who reported leads to our tip line," Friday's statement continued. "The information and support are invaluable and play a crucial role in helping us ensure safety and security in our community. Our detectives worked diligently to follow up on all leads, which resulted in the quick execution of search warrants. The investigation will be ongoing."

Colorado lost 28-16 to the Bruins in Week 9 and the thefts became public after the game as videos became public of Colorado players saying they had items taken from the locker room.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders opened his Tuesday news conference by implying that many of the players who had items taken from the locker room did not have those items insured. Sanders called on the Rose Bowl Stadium to reimburse players for their items and called on the NCAA to take action regarding the incident, though it's unclear just how the NCAA could step in regarding a criminal case like this one.

"They may not be able to get the items back but we should be able to reimburse them," Sanders aid Tuesday. "That was unbelievable ... That don't make no sense when you're out there ballin', playing your heart out and you get robbed at the same aspect.

"So I hope we can do something about that, NCAA. You do something about everything else, do something about that. When it comes to kids and regards to the kids, NCAA you do something about everything else. Do something about this one."

This is at least the second time during Sanders' three-year head coaching career that he's dealt with in-game theft in the locker room. During his first season at Jackson State in 2021, someone attempted to steal items like Sanders' wallet and phone from his office.