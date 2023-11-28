Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 2024 semifinalists, including first-timers Antonio Gates and Julius Peppers

FILE - San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates speaks after an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in San Diego. Three-time All-Pros Julius Peppers and Antonio Gates were chosen as semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2024 in their first year of eligibility. Peppers and Gates headline a group of 25 modern day semifinalists announced Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, by the Hall of Fame from a group of 173 nominees announced in September. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File) (Alex Gallardo/AP)

The Pro Football Hall of Fame released the list of 25 modern-era semifinalists for the Class of 2024 on Tuesday, and it included a few first-timers as well as several long-timers.

There are three first-time semifinalists on the list this year: former San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, former Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers, and former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber. Both Gates and Peppers last played in 2018 and are in their first year of Hall of Fame eligibility. Barber retired in 2006.

On the other side of the coin, wide receiver Torry Holt, who spent a decade playing for the St. Louis Rams (now the Los Angeles Rams), has made the semifinal list for the 10th time. Former Dallas Cowboys safety Darren Woodson and former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward are each making their eighth semifinal appearances. In all, 18 of the 25 players were semifinalists for the Class of 2023.

Here is the full list.

Eric Allen, CB – 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders

Jared Allen, DE – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers

Willie Anderson, T – 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens

Tiki Barber, RB – 1997-2006 New York Giants

Anquan Boldin, WR – 2003-09 Arizona Cardinals, 2010-12 Baltimore Ravens, 2013-15 San Francisco 49ers, 2016 Detroit Lions

Jahri Evans, G – 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers

London Fletcher, LB – 1998-2001 St. Louis Rams, 2002-06 Buffalo Bills, 2007-2013 Washington Redskins

Dwight Freeney, DE – 2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14 San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Seattle Seahawks, 2017 Detroit Lions

Antonio Gates, TE – 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers

Eddie George, RB – 1996-2003 Houston/Tennessee Oilers/Titans, 2004 Dallas Cowboys

James Harrison, LB – 2002-2012, 2014-17 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2013 Cincinnati Bengals, 2017 New England Patriots

Rodney Harrison, S – 1994-2002 San Diego Chargers, 2003-08 New England Patriots

Devin Hester, PR/KR/WR – 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens

Torry Holt, WR – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

Andre Johnson, WR – 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans

Robert Mathis, DE/LB – 2003-2016 Indianapolis Colts

Julius Peppers, DE – 2002-09, 2017-18 Carolina Panthers, 2010-13 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Green Bay Packers

Steve Smith Sr., WR – 2001-2013 Carolina Panthers, 2014-16 Baltimore Ravens

Fred Taylor, RB – 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots

Hines Ward, WR – 1998-2011 Pittsburgh Steelers

Ricky Watters, RB – 1992-94 San Francisco 49ers, 1995-97 Philadelphia Eagles, 1998-2001 Seattle Seahawks

Reggie Wayne, WR – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

Vince Wilfork, DT – 2004-2014 New England Patriots, 2015-16 Houston Texans

Patrick Willis, LB – 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers

Darren Woodson, S – 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys

The Hall of Fame selection process began with a list of 173 modern-era nominees, which was announced in September. The 50-person selection committee then whittled the names down to 25 semifinalists (which is what the Hall of Fame released on Tuesday). The list will be further reduced to 15 finalists, which is typically revealed in January. Then the final vote will take place.

The Class of 2024 will be announced on Feb. 8 during the "NFL Honors" telecast. Enshrinement will take place Aug. 1-4, 2024 in Canton, Ohio.