PSG gives Kylian Mbappé 2 weeks to decide on his future: 'We want him to stay but he can't leave for free'

France v Greece: Group D - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 19: Kylian Mbappé celebrate one goal of France in action during the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round match between France and Greece at Stade de France on June 19, 2023 in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain more or less gave its biggest star an ultimatum.

Almost a month after Kylian Mbappé told PSG he wouldn't renew his contract after this upcoming season, the president of the club, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, told reporters Wednesday he would consider moving on from Mbappé sooner rather than later.

"We want him to stay but he can't leave for free," Al-Khelaïfi said at the end of new manager Luis Enrique's introductory press conference. "... That's why he has to decide next week, or at most in two weeks. And if he doesn't want to sign a new contract, the door is open."

Mbappé, 24, still has a year left on his deal, but he also has a player option to extend his contract until 2025. So even though Mbappé could play for PSG in 2023, Al-Khelaïfi effectively affirmed the club would rather transfer him to another team now and rake in whatever enormous fee Mbappé would require rather than let him walk away for nothing at the end of next season.

"In football standards, you never see your best player leave the club for free," Al-Khelaïfi added. "It never happens."

Al-Khelaïfi's assertion about Mbappé's standing in the world can't be disputed, either. He scored 40 goals for PSG this past season, a total that trailed only Erling Haaland's insane 52 goals with Manchester City among all players across the sport. Mbappé and PSG also won the Ligue 1 title for the second consecutive season and the fifth time during his time with the club.

But PSG has faltered on the international stage. The club lost in the Champions League round of 16 to Bayern Munich this past season — its second consecutive year failing to advance further. PSG made it to the finals in 2020, only to fall to Bayern, 1-0.

So which team could afford Mbappé? Well, Real Madrid seems to be the most likely suitor given the club's history of courting the French star. But any top club would likely want a piece of Mbappé and his wizardry with the ball.

The stage is set, at least, for. dramatic end to Mbappé's tenure with PSG. It looks and sounds like its a matter of when, not if.