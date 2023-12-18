QB Carson Beck to return to Georgia in 2024 for senior season

2023 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 2: Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs passes from his end zone during a game between University of Georgia and University of Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 2, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images) (Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Carson Beck isn’t ready to make the jump to the NFL just yet.

Beck announced on Monday that he would return to Georgia next year for his senior season, marking a huge addition for the Bulldogs after they just missed out on the College Football Playoff.

"My friends and family have helped put me in a situation to have options for my future," Beck said in a statement. "However, the NFL can wait one more year. I am returning to UGA for my senior season.

"We need everyone's support in Miami to close this season out the right way!"

Beck threw for 3,738 yards and had 22 touchdowns with just six interceptions this season with the Bulldogs, his first as a starter after he replaced Stetson Bennett. He was second in the SEC in both passing yards and QB efficiency rating, behind only Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, and completed better than 72% of his passes.

Beck led the Bulldogs to an undefeated regular season, which extended their win streak to 29 games after the program won back-to-back national titles. Alabama, however, beat Georgia in the SEC championship game earlier this month — which earned the Crimson Tide a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs will instead take on No. 5 Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

Beck's announcement came right as five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola reportedly flipped his commitment from Georgia . Raiola, who is the No. 2 player in the class of 2024, will now play at Nebraska.

If Beck didn’t return, it wasn’t clear who Georgia was going to turn to at quarterback. Brock Vandagriff already announced that he is transferring from Georgia to Kentucky. Backup Gunner Stockton was an option, as was four-star Rivals.com recruit Ryan Puglisi. Beck, however, is by far the more experienced option and should help Georgia keep its remarkable pace up in the expanded SEC next fall.

Georgia will open next season against Clemson in Atlanta.