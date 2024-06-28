Quiz: 'The Bear' is back in the kitchen, Sabrina Carpenter hits No. 1, Taylor Swift takes a royal selfie

THE BEAR, Jeremy Allen White, Tomorrow', (Season 3, ep. 301, aired June 27, 2024). photo: ©FX on Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection (©FX Networks/Courtesy Everett Collection)

By Laura Clark, Yahoo Entertainment

In case you missed it, The Bear debuted its third season on Hulu this week, complete with chatter about which characters should or should not get romantically involved. "Espresso" singer Sabrina Carpenter is not only working late but also hitting No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 with her latest single. Taylor Swift took a royal selfie with Prince William, two of his children and another famous face.

How well have you kept up with entertainment headlines? Take our quiz to find out.

(And if you need a refresher — no judgment! — on what's happened this week in the world of celebrity, movies, TV, music and more, check out our entertainment coverage.)

Good luck!

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!